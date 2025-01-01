Pamela Anderson and Guy Pearce to star in Queen of the Falls

Pamela Anderson and Guy Pearce are set to star together in a new movie.

The Naked Gun actress will reportedly team up with the Brutalist star in independent feature Queen of the Falls, in which they would play two lovers on the run in what has been described as a "music-infused tale", Deadline has revealed.

The movie is being written and directed by filmmaking duo Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia - who previously won the Someone to Watch accolade at the Independent Spirit Awards for their 2014 film H - while La La Land and Moulin Rouge's Marius De Vries is to tackle the music and Afterson's Celia Rowlson Hall is on board as choreographer.

Queens of the Falls will be produced by Mollye Asher and Shruti Ganguly.

The news comes just a few weeks after it was revealed Guy was in talks to play media mogul Rupert Murdoch in Danny Boyle's Ink.

The 57-year-old actor is in line to play the NewsCorp founder, while former Skins star Jack O'Connell is in line to play Larry Lamb, who was hired to run The Sun newspaper when Murdoch purchased it in 1969.

The movie is based on a play by James Graham, who has also adapted the screenplay for the big screen, and will shoot in October.

Ink follows Murdoch's attempts to make The Sun a must-read and a rival to the Daily Mirror, leading to the rise in British tabloid journalism.

Meanwhile, Pamela has been working on Place to Be alongside Ellen Burstyn, 92, and Taika Waititi, 49, with Kornél Mundruczó directing the project.

The 49-year-old filmmaker said he was "thrilled" to have such a talented cast, as he told Deadline: "I really love Pamela – she’s such a versatile actress, and her most recent performance in 'The Last Showgirl' was unbelievable.

"She showed such bravery, and I’m tremendously excited to work with her."

Place to Be will follow no-nonsense Brooke (Burstyn) and divorcee Nelson (Waititi) as they embark on a journey from Chicago to New York in an effort to return a lost racing pigeon home.

Pamela, 58, is set to portray Brooke's daughter Molly, who is trying to make her own way in life in the aftermath of her second marriage breaking down. Apprehensive about letting go of her elderly mother, Molly does not want to move her to a retirement home.

The former Baywatch star has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent times and recently noted now The Last Showgirl "felt like life or death" to her because she "knew [she] had to do" the movie.

During an interview with Collider, she said: "I was all in and knew I had to do it. It felt like life or death.

"It just ticked all the boxes for me and made me feel alive. I felt such relief when I read it. My heart started beating fast and I thought, 'Oh, this is what that feeling is, when you read a project and you have to do it.'

"I’ve never read a script like this before. I’ve never been offered anything like it. So, I was all in, times a thousand, times a million."