Tom Holland opens up about life with ADHD, dyslexia

Tom Holland has opened up about living with ADHD and dyslexia.

The Spider-Man star shared his passion for play as a creative outlet.

"I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating," Tom, 29, told IGN in an interview to promote his new Lego-themed short movie.

"And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character."

The actor explained he thought it was crucial to find ways to express himself creatively in spite of his struggles with the written word and with staying organised - two challenging aspects of his learning disorders.

"Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity," Tom reflected.

"And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better."

Tom added there was a further benefit for children playing with the famously pointy Lego blocks.

"It also teaches you about tidying up," he joked. "Because if you don't tidy up Lego, it can be dangerous for your parents' bare feet."