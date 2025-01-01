Lena Dunham to chronicle 'years I thought I wouldn't survive' in memoir

Lena Dunham will open up about the years she felt she "wouldn't survive" in her new memoir.

On Thursday, the actress-writer announced that she has penned a book titled Famesick, which is set to be released on 14 April 2026.

Following the news, Lena shared a lengthy post via Instagram in which she revealed that she started writing the memoir just 30 days after she left rehab in 2018.

"I was in the cloud of delirium that comes with new sobriety - the world was suddenly so LOUD, and I thought that meant I knew what I was hearing," she began, referring to her treatment for addiction to benzodiazepines. "If you'd told me then that the writing process would take me through the next seven years, I probably would have ripped up my contract and chucked my laptop in the tub."

Lena went on to note that Famesick is focused on the decade between 2010 and 2020 - the time during which she rose to fame for her HBO show Girls.

The book will also delve into her health issues, including her decision to undergo a hysterectomy in 2018 due to severe endometriosis.

"When we finally set a publication date for Famesick, I felt something like grief. One of my steadiest companions was leaving. But it's time," the 39-year-old continued. "And I'm so excited to be able to tell you, in the best way I know how, about; years of impossible magic and years I thought I wouldn't survive; illness and addiction and heartbreak, (and) the lessons I no longer feel ashamed of having had to learn."

In a summary posted by Penguin Random House, the publisher described Famesick as a "rowdy, frank reflection on illness, fame, sex, and everything in between".

Lena unveiled her first book, an essay collection titled Not That Kind of Girl, in 2014.