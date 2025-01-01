Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio lead tributes to 'legendary' Giorgio Armani

Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio have led tributes to fashion icon Giorgio Armani.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Armani house announced that the Italian designer had "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones". He was 91.

Following the sad news, Roberts took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Armani posing at a red carpet event in 2019.

"A true friend. A Legend," she wrote in the caption, adding a broken heart emoji.

In addition, DiCaprio shared a rare post via his Instagram Stories in which he recalled how he first met Armani "many years" ago.

"Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design," the actor praised. "I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come."

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon reflected on the many times she collaborated with Armani for her red carpet appearances.

"What a dream it was to work with Giorgio Armani! A legendary designer who offered the world so much style, elegance & grace," she stated. "I will be forever grateful that I got to wear so many of his beautiful gowns. My heart goes out to his family and all the wonderful people at his atelier during this time."

Laura Dern described Armani as one of the "world's greatest artists", while Pene´lope Cruz insisted the designer will remain "forever in my heart".

"Maestro, you did it your way and maybe that's why you are so loved by so many. I'm so honored to have been able to spend time with you. Your generosity and kindness touched me so much and you will be forever in my heart. I wish you great freedom and happiness," the star commented.

Meanwhile, fashion industry leaders have also expressed their condolences to the Armani family.

Michael Kors noted he was "heartbroken" over the death of the style guru, while Valentino Garavani declared he could "only bow to his immense talent".