Jessica Chastain honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jessica Chastain received the 2,819th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Oscar-winning actress with the honour under the category of Motion Pictures in recognition of her performances in films such as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Addressing the crowd, Chastain thanked all of those who have supported her career and helped transform "an awkward drama kid" into a woman who believes "stories can save lives".

"My superpower, if I have one, is believing that strangers can become an 'us'. So, this star - to me - isn't an endpoint," she said. "It says, 'Keep going, keep choosing stories that widen this circle that honour survivors and ask hard questions and leave us a little more tender with each other.'"

Chastain also honoured her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and their daughter Giuletta, seven, and son, Augustus, five.

"I want to thank my family, Gian Luca. I want to thank my kids - my everything. This honour belongs to all of you," the 48-year-old, adding: "To my children, thank you for the way you move through the world - curious, fearless, (and) full of whys, so many whys, reminding me every day to keep learning and keep wondering."

Earlier in the ceremony, Viola Davis praised her The Help co-star for understanding the "task of being an artist" and understanding the "revolutionary act of making people feel less alone".

"I'm honoured to know you, and I'm honoured to experience your greatness, and I'm honoured to be alive when you are," she added.

Also in attendance were Chastain's Salomé director, Al Pacino, and her The Savant co-star, Nnamdi Asomugha.