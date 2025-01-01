Ireland Baldwin credits Hilaria Baldwin with 'saving' Alec Baldwin's life

Ireland Baldwin has praised her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin for "saving" her father Alec Baldwin's life.

Following the news that the yoga instructor will compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, Ireland took to Instagram on Thursday to post a sweet photo of herself and Hilaria.

In the accompanying caption, the model praised her stepmum for being "loyal to a fault".

"(Hilaria) is eccentric and totally bats**t crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad's life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed," the 29-year-old wrote. "She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She's taught him that he doesn't need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it's never too late to admit you need help and it's never too late to learn to be kind to yourself."

Ireland went on to thank Hilaria for encouraging her to build a relationship with her dad following his tumultuous divorce from her mother Kim Basinger in 2002.

Hilaria and the 30 Rock actor wed in 2012 and share seven children.

"Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I've always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness," Ireland continued.

In addition, she briefly referred to Hilaria's ancestry scandal in the message.

Back in 2020, the Boston native - whose birth name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas - was accused of cultural appropriation for speaking with a Spanish accent.

Later, the 41-year-old claimed her changing voice was a result of spending time in both Spain and the U.S. while growing up.

"Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that's why we've maybe bonded in some ways? She didn't always feel safe and seen," the mother-of-one revealed. "And it's not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love."

To conclude, Ireland emphasised that she will be cheering The Baldwins personality on when she performs on Dancing with the Stars, which will premiere on 16 September.

In response to the post, Hilaria admitted the heartfelt words made her cry.

"I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland. These words mean so much. You mean so much to me," she replied.