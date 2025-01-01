Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

Katharine, Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92.

Buckingham Palace officials announced on Friday that the British royal had passed away on Thursday night.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the statement reads. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect shortly after her death was announced.

The Duchess, born Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster in June 1961. They had three children: George, Earl of St. Andrews; Lady Helen Windsor; and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

A keen musician, the Duchess stepped down as a working member of the royal family in 2022 to focus on her private and charitable work in the music sector, including the launch of her charity, Future Talent, in 2004.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Katharine became the oldest living member of the Royal Family.