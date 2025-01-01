Jennifer Aniston feels 'dead' after filming each season of The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston feels "dead" at the end of filming each season of The Morning Show.

The Friends star has revealed that working on the drama series leaves her completely drained, yet she always comes back for more.

In a new interview with Glamour, Jennifer admitted that finishing each season of the Apple TV+ drama feels like reaching a breaking point, yet she keeps on returning to the role of high-profile broadcaster Alex Levy.

"Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, Well, that's it - I'm dead. That just killed me," she said. "And then you forget. I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, 'You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you're knocked up again.'"

She continued, "So I do feel there's something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, 'I'm done.' And just knowing that you've got to decompress and walk away from it for a while, and in my case, go do a comedy as fast as possible."

Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both star in the show and serve as producers, and the former shared an insight into their dynamic behind the scenes.

"Reese will say, 'You take this one. I trust you in this department.' Or vice versa," she shared. "The beauty of the ego is so minimal (on this production), so when she has a true concern and it's been said more than once, everyone listens. It's a really good environment."

Aniston told the publication that she didn't know if she wanted the show to continue for further seasons after its upcoming fourth series, which will premiere on 17 September.