Adria Arjona recalls Splitsville's 'nerve-wrecking' Cannes Film Festival premiere

Adria Arjona was "so nervous" before hitting the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her comedy Splitsville.

The Andor actress joined her Splitsville co-stars Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino for the Cannes premiere in May, and she admitted to People that she was full of nerves before stepping out on the red carpet.

"I don't think a lot of people understand just how nerve-racking (Cannes) can be," she confessed. "Like, at the end of the day, we're so human. We put ourselves in those situations for the sake of a celebration of our movie. But I was s**tting myself. I was so nervous."

The Hit Man actress was grateful to have her boyfriend, actor Jason Momoa, by her side for support.

"It's such a big carpet, and to be able to have my partner there with me just made all my nerves sort of go away. So in that way, it made it so much easier to have his hand to hold through that whole process and so cool that we got to celebrate it together," she continued.

Arjona, who started dating Momoa last year, noted that it was rare for an indie comedy to premiere at the prestigious French festival so it was a special moment for everyone involved.

"We worked really hard on this movie. Again, it's a tiny little movie, so to be there at that stage meant so much to us," she added. "I just remember looking at Mike (who also directed the film) and just seeing his smile. It just filled my heart up so much."

After getting through the anxiety-inducing premiere, the Blink Twice star let loose at the after-party, revealing that Momoa left her alone for six minutes and returned to find her spraying people with Champagne.

"When he came back, I was on top of the table with two bottles of champagne, just spraying everybody that is wearing the most amazing, most expensive gowns and tuxedos," she shared on the Angle on Producers with Carolina Groppa podcast.

Splitsville is now showing in U.S. cinemas.