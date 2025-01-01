Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth team up for horror film

Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth are teaming up for a horror film.

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker will write and produce an original soundtrack for Don't Go in That House, B****!, while the 53-year-old filmmaker will direct, and the Borderlands helmsman insisted it was a "no-brainer" for them to produce the movie together.

Eli said in a statement: There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen — something full-on insane and over the top.

“When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film - which Roth will be taking to the Toronto Film Festival for select international buyers - but Deadline reports it is described as the ultimate haunted house movie.

MCT’s Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, who are also producing the film, said: “We are proud to be collaborating with two trailblazing creatives – Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg – to bring Don’t Go in That House, B****! to life.

“Eli’s visionary approach to horror, combined with Snoop’s unparalleled creative energy, promises a film that will push boundaries and captivate audiences. At MCT, we’re committed to fuelling bold, innovative projects like this one, and we can’t wait to share what comes of this innovative collaboration.”

Don’t Go in That House, B****! will be the director's second film under The Horror Section’s banner, following Ice Cream Man, which is due for release next year.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Jonathan Daviss has been cast in director Craig Brewer's upcoming biopic of Snoop, who is co-producing the film along with Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, the president of Death Row Pictures.

The biopic explores Snoop's rise from humble beginnings in Long Beach, California, to the top of the rap industry.

The project has actually been in the works for a number of years, with Snoop being announced as a producer back in 2022.

He said in a statement at the time: "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."