NEWS Domhnall Gleeson and Gayle Rankin star in new Scottish folk comedy The Incomer Newsdesk Share with :





Filming has officially wrapped on The Incomer, a new Scottish folk comedy starring Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, The Revenant) and Gayle Rankin (House of the Dragon). The debut feature from writer-director Louis Paxton was shot on location in the stunning Scottish Highlands.



The film's plot centers on siblings Isla (Rankin) and Sandy (Grant O’Rourke), who have lived a secluded, traditional life on a remote Scottish island for decades. Their routine—which includes hunting seabirds and chatting with mythical creatures—is shattered by the arrival of Daniel (Gleeson), an awkward council worker tasked with relocating them to the mainland. As the trio gets to know each other, they are forced to confront their shared isolation and the truth about their lives.



Paxton, a graduate of the National Film and Television School, is a rising talent known for his award-winning short films and the BBC comedy-drama Ladybaby. He describes the film as "heartfelt, odd and absurdly funny," with a story deeply rooted in his family's heritage and the folklore of Scotland's islands.



The cast also includes notable Scottish actors Emun Elliott, Michelle Gomez, and John Hannah. The film is produced by Shirley O’Connor and Emily Gotto for Pilea Pictures, with financial backing from the BFI, Screen Scotland, and several other partners.



Mia Bays, Director of the BFI Filmmaking Fund, praised Paxton's vision, calling the film "compelling, off-beat," and a unique exploration of isolation, heritage, and human connection. There is no official release date yet, but audiences can anticipate a distinct and charming story when the film hits screens.