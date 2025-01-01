Andrew Lincoln shunned by children after racy scene in new show

Andrew Lincoln has revealed his children "stopped talking" to him after he shot a risque scene for Coldwater.

The Coldwater star's teenage son and daughter "stopped talking" to him after he appeared in a risque scene on the TV thriller drama.

Andrew, 50, jokingly told The Sunday Times that daughter Matilda, 17, and son Arthur, 15, had refused to acknowledge him ever since he shot a scene in which his character was caught "pleasuring himself" in the shower.

"Look, I'm just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50," he quipped.

Andrew explained he had spoken with his children, whom he shares with wife Gael, about his raunchy on-camera moment before the shoot. However, he decided to go ahead with it despite their lack of support - and was still suffering the consequences.

"I said to Arthur, 'How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?' And he said, 'What do you think?'" Andrew recalled. "My children haven't talked to me since I did the job."

The Walking Dead alum added that Arthur had complained he should have at least held off until his kids had grown up.

"My son just said, 'Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?'" he said.