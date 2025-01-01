Pamela Anderson hits out at Liam Neeson 'PR stunt' romance rumours

Pamela Anderson has hit back at speculation her romance with Liam Neeson is a "PR stunt".

The Naked Gun co-stars had been open about their blossoming love during the movie's press tour, and Pamela recently lashed out at suggestions the romance was a sham.

"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," the actress, 58, said as she accepted the Deauville Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday. "That would be a death sentence."

Pamela added she was too "superstitious" to fake falling in love in case it jeopardised her chances of it really happening.

"I'm authentically driven," she explained. "I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."

The former Baywatch star suggested it was actually a "compliment" that people thought she and Irish-born Liam, 73, were only acting when they behaved like a couple in love on the red carpet and during interviews.

"I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection," Pamela declared.

"It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere."