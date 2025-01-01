John Malkovich admits affair with Michelle Pfeiffer

John Malkovich has admitted he had an affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Dangerous Liaisons co-stars' romance allegedly ended both of their marriages, which John alluded to in a candid new podcast interview with Fashion Neurosis.

"It's not something I've ever really talked about. Put it this way, in the work I do, you make emotional bonds with people very quickly," John, who starred opposite Michelle in the raunchy 1988 period drama, told the podcast.

"That's part of the work. For me, she was someone I valued greatly as a colleague, was great fun and moving and, with me, incredibly fair. And I certainly wasn't."

He explained his lack of "fairness" led them to fall out completely.

"I've learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is actually rarer than anything," John, 71, reflected. "And when that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship - even a profound friendship - then at least in my experience, and it might be my particular psychology or stupidity or ineptness or all of the above... you lose a great colleague."

John, who played a wealthy playboy in the movie, was married to actress Glenne Headly when filming began, but the pair had separated by the time the movie was complete.

Michelle, 67, divorced her then-husband Peter Horton in 1988.