Chrissy Teigen slammed over 1am food demands

Chrissy Teigen has been slammed after admitting she demands food every night after midnight.

Appearing in an episode of the Netflix series Dinner Time with David Chang, the model revealed that she wakes her husband, John Legend, up in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches.

"I take my nighttime medications at 10 pm, and then I wake up again at 1," Chrissy, 39, told host David Chang and his co-host, Diplo.

"I place my order, it gets to me by 2. I eat it by 2:15, and then I go back to bed. Every night, without fail. I'm not kidding."

While Chrissy explained she typically ordered fast food via an app, she said there were also often nights when she woke John, 46, and he would "fully go downstairs" to whip something up for her.

"He doesn't care," Chrissy insisted. "I can nudge him and I'll be like, 'Babe I want a sandwich,' and he will be like, 'Okay!' He's so robotic. You know John. He's like, 'Alright. Sandwich time'."

The admission drew fury from fans of the show, who were quick to share their views on a clip shared to social media.

"She is awful," one commenter wrote, while another simply stated, "Insufferable".

"That's rude," wrote a third. "She woke him up every night for a sandwich yet called him a robot!"

Others were less bothered.

"I don't get the hate on this," one commenter wrote. "I love a midnight snack. If I was a millionaire I'd be insufferable."