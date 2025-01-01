David Jonsson and co-stars walked at least 10 miles every day while filming new movie

David Jonsson and his co-stars walked at least 10 miles (16 kilometres) per day while shooting The Long Walk.

The dystopian horror thriller, which is based on a Stephen King novel, follows a group of young men who take part in an annual walking contest in which they must maintain a certain speed or face execution. The last man alive wins the competition.

Given the nature of the film, in which the characters are constantly walking, the actors had to clock up many miles on foot while shooting every day.

Opening up about the physically demanding experience, Alien: Romulus actor Jonsson told Empire magazine, "Not only were we in close proximity to each other, but we were literally walking a minimum of ten miles a day, in the beating sun of Winnipeg. If anything's gonna bring you together, it's an experience like that."

The Rye Lane actor added that he and his co-stars, including Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wang and Charlie Plummer, became a "band of brothers" who tried to push the work as far as possible.

"We really did try to go somewhere with the work that we were doing. Not for the sake of any vain glory, but just because, I think, of that kind of army mentality," he continued. "When you're like a band of brothers, naturally, when you actually feel that bond, you just start seeing how far you can push it. And for us, it was in the work. It was, 'How deep can we get into it?'"

The British actress also praised the supporting artists who were "burning in the sun" alongside the lead stars, even though they had little screen time.

The Long Walk, also starring Mark Hamill and Judy Greer, will be released in cinemas on 12 September.