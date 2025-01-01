Candace Cameron Bure hits back at body shamers

Candace Cameron Bure has shared and subsequently deleted a photo of herself in a swimsuit at the beach.

The Full House alum explained why she decided to remove the pic from social media.

"Did you post a bikini photo like yesterday and then take it down?" one user asked on her Instagram Stories, to which the actor responded, "Yes, I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini."

"I am soaking up the end of summer," she continued. "I am having fun. It wasn't about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn't worth it. I took it down."

Cameron Bure, who shares three grown-up kids with husband Valeri Bure, has long been open about her body image struggles, including her history with eating disorders and bulimia.

"I developed an eating disorder when I was 18," she said during a July episode of her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.

"It was binging and purging. I'm a bulimic. And I still say I'm bulimic."

"The thoughts, whether I'm doing that or not, they never leave me," she continued. "I still need the tools to just say, 'No, Candace, we're not doing that.'"