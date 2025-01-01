Tori Spelling's income revealed amid divorce filing

Tori Spelling's monthly income has been revealed in a court filing amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

In an income and expense report obtained by Page Six, McDermott claimed that Spelling's monthly income varies between $3000 and $75,000, (£2200 and £55,500) "depending on the job".

As for his own earnings, McDermott claimed he earns just $3800 (£2810) a month and noted that his financial situation has changed significantly over the past year "due to the SAG/AFTRA strikes and change in the industry".

"My acting and producing work has decreased drastically," he stated.

The Chopped Canada host further stated that his girlfriend, Lily Calo, makes $600 (£440) a month.

According to the documents, McDermott's average monthly expenses add up to $3,980 (£2945) which exceeds his monthly income.

Documents also revealed that the Canadian actor has an outstanding loan with City National Bank for $200,000 (£148,000) that is past due, and credit card debts of $14,500 (£10,730) that are also overdue.

In addition, he has an outstanding balance totalling $1,200 (£888) for dental work he had done.

Spelling and McDermott announced their separation in June 2023 after 17 years of marriage. She filed for divorce nine months later.