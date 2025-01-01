Russell Crowe attracts Oscars spotlight at Nuremberg premiere

Russell Crowe has received a rapturous welcome as he premiered his new film Nuremberg at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actor got a standing ovation as he joined his costars Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, John Slattery, Leo Woodall, Richard E Grant and writer-director James Vanderbilt onstage following the film's world premiere.

The historical drama is based on Jack El-Hai's 2013 non-fiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist.

Crowe's performance as Hermann Göring, one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party, has sparked speculation that the New Zealand actor is back in the awards race for the first time in more than 20 years.

He won the Best Actor Oscar for Gladiator in 2001, and was nominated for The Insider in 2000 and A Beautiful Mind in 2002.

During the post-screening Q&A, when asked how he approached playing one of the most challenging roles of his career, Crowe joked to the moderator, "I thought it was a short Q&A?"

"We're going to have to get together tomorrow morning," he continued, speaking to the audience. "It'll probably take about two hours to answer that question, so bring some sandwiches and something to drink. And if you have toilet problems, please go before we start."

Deadline has hailed Nuremberg as "fascinating and urgently important".