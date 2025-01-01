Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley Wolf is going into rehab

Kelley Wolf is going to rehab for a month.

The Real World: New Orleans alum is seeking treatment as she faces three charges amid her divorce from Scott Wolf, People magazine has confirmed.

Kelley appeared in court last week, when she told a district court judge about her plans to enter a rehabilitation treatment centre.

During her arraignment, Kelley said, "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending (redacted name of treatment centre) starting on 12 September."

"This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months. All I wanted to do was leave a marriage," she continued. "I am excited to go to (redacted name of treatment centre). I'm looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."

The move came after she was charged with doxxing and electronically harassing her estranged husband.

Kelley faces a total of three misdemeanour charges: one charge of misdemeanour electronic communications harassment stemming from an incident with the Party of Five star on 25 August; and two charges of misdemeanour electronic disclosure of personal identifying information connected to events that transpired on 26 August.

All three charges are marked domestic violence-related, according to court records obtained by People.