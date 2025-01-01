Jimmy Kimmel wins at Creative Arts Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel has won an Emmy for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Night two of the Creative Arts Emmys has taken place in Los Angeles, with a host of big-name shows honoured.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) 50 special picked up a slew of gongs across multiple backstage categories.

Love on the Spectrum took home the prize for Outstanding Casting, while an absent Barack Obama earned his third narrating Emmy for Our Oceans.

Adolescence, The Making of Adolescence, won Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

A total of 47 awards were distributed tonight in categories such as choreography, production design, sound mixing, makeup and writing.

The year's best game show went to Jeopardy!, while Pee-wee As Himself took the prize for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

During Night One on 7 September, which focused mainly on scripted programming, The Studio led the pack with nine wins and assumed the lead position for comedy series heading into the Primetime Emmys ceremony on 14 September. HBO Max's The Penguin came in second with eight wins.

The Creative Emmys aren't televised live, but a highlight show will be available to stream this coming weekend.