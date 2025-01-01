Channing Tatum was 'afraid' of working with Kirsten Dunst on Roofman

Channing Tatum has admitted that he was "afraid" of working with Kirsten Dunst on their new movie Roofman.

The crime comedy-drama tells the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, who was nicknamed Roofman for his method of committing robberies. The criminal evades capture by the police by hiding out in a Toys 'R' Us store, where he meets and falls for Dunst's Leigh.

Tatum told People that he was intimidated by the prospect of starring opposite the former child star because he's "been obsessed with" her screen work for decades.

"I was so intimidated to work with her - and when I say intimidated, I was afraid. I just wanted her to like me," he said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Please like me!'"

Tatum added that his personal favourite in Dunst's filmography is her 1994 Gothic horror Interview with the Vampire, which the Spider-Man star made when she was only 11 years old.

"I couldn't imagine doing what she did in that film at the age," he praised.

The Step Up actor previously told Entertainment Weekly in June that he felt the pressure of playing a real-life person on-screen.

"It's impossible to tell someone's real life story in 90 minutes," he explained. "I've only played two other real people in my life, and it's not very comfortable. I feel a lot of pressure. It gets muddy."

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, Roofman also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Uzo Aduba and Peter Dinklage.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend. It will be released in U.S. cinemas on 10 October.