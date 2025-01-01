Debby Ryan and Josh Dun expecting first baby

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are going to be parents.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress-singer and Twenty One Pilots drummer announced that they are expecting their first child.

Alongside a photo in which Debby displays her growing baby bump and Josh holds up a pair of tiny Vans sneakers, the former Disney Channel star wrote, "dun&dun +one."

The 32-year-old also shared a sonogram image and a snap depicting her cradling her stomach while standing in a bathroom.

The former Suite Life on Deck star didn't offer any further details, such as the baby's due date or sex.

However, the couple was inundated with congratulatory messages following the happy news.

"Omggggggg congratulations!!!" gushed her Horse Girl co-star Alison Brie, while Adam DeVine commented, "Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can't wait to meet the lil one!"

And Ashley Park stated, "Ahhhhhhh couldn't be happier for you guys."

Debby and Josh, 37, started dating in 2013 and married in December 2019.