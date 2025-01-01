Kendall Jenner was one of first people who knew Gigi Hadid was pregnant

Gigi Hadid has revealed Kendall Jenner was one of the first people "in the world" to know she was pregnant.

In a joint cover story for U.S. Vogue magazine, the models posed for a cowgirl-themed photoshoot and opened up about being close friends for more than a decade.

The catwalk stars, who used to spend every Fashion Week circuit together, recalled one particularly special moment in their friendship - when Gigi was newly pregnant and called on Kendall for help backstage at a rehearsal for a Burberry show in early 2020.

"You were one of the only people in the world that knew," Gigi shared. "Because I was so nauseous and lightheaded. And Kenny was the only person I could look at from across the room and just be like, 'Oh yeah, a soda.' And she got me a little can of Coke."

While she was there for her friend in those early days, Kendall noted that she never saw Gigi "really pregnant" because the pandemic broke out a few weeks later, and the 30-year-old gave birth to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex Zayn Malik, that September.

Kendall, 29, went on to describe their relationship as more like sisters than friends, and remembered a time when they went on a double date.

"We did have a double date situation once," The Kardashians star said to her pal. "It wasn't a double date. You tried to set me up. You were in a relationship and I was single and you were trying to set me up with someone to be part of your gang? Do you not remember? Are you not picking up what I'm putting down?"

Gigi, who did not remember the date, has been in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for almost two years, while Kendall reportedly split from sportsman Devin Booker earlier this year.