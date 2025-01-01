Chrissy Metz gushes about new love

Chrissy Metz has shared some details about life with her new man.

"There's a love that I haven't experienced before," the This is Us star shared during an appearance on the Sibling Revelry" podcast.

"He's like, 'I would never want anything to be removed and nothing gained. Just as you are.' That gives me the liberty to say, 'Oh, I can love myself enough. You love me enough that I don't have to do anything, but now I want to.'"

The conversation about Metz's relationship played out with host Oliver Hudson.

"My boyfriend lifts weights, and he's very consistent. He was also in the Nigerian Navy. Very different from my inconsistencies," she said. "He's very regimented and scheduled."

She added, "This is good to see it in practice and in a positive way. It never enforces anything. When I was in South Africa, he's like, 'Are they feeding you?' I'm like, 'Babe, I'm missing a meal.' But it's a different cultural thing in Nigeria."

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star recalled her boyfriend's sister saying she "prayed to gain weight," whereas Metz "prayed to get skinny".

"It's just so different here. And of course, in our business, even more magnified," Metz said. "It's wonderful."

Metz confirmed to Us Weekly in April that she had a new man in her life after splitting from ex Bradley Collins in 2023 after three years together.