Steven Spielberg sings praises of Leo DiCaprio's new film

Steven Spielberg has shared a rave review for Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another.

The legendary director praised the movie while moderating a Q&A with Anderson at the Director's Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles.

"What an insane movie, oh my God," Spielberg said, as reported by The Film Stage.

"Everything, it is really incredible. This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre and at the same time so relevant."

One Battle After Another casts DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who is forced to save his teenage daughter when an enemy from his past reappears.

The supporting cast includes Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti in her film debut.

"I have not seen a movie that is so tonally a relative to Stanley Kubrick's Dr Strangelove," Spielberg added in his praise.

"This brings a kind of absurdist comedy, taken very seriously, because it's so much a reflection of what's happening today, every day, throughout this country. I had a great time laughing all the way through this."

Film critic Brett Arnold similarly dubbed it "my fav of the year", and predicted that "Sean Penn will win an incredibly well-deserved Oscar."

One Battle After Another is in cinemas from 26 September.