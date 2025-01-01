Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned for Tangled lead

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she auditioned for the lead role of Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled remake.

The supermodel told Vogue magazine that she tried out for the part before the project was put on hold indefinitely.

She is reportedly considering a serious move into acting after various voice roles and cameos over the years in films such as Ocean's 8. She even took singing lessons to prepare for her Rapunzel audition.

"What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?" Hadid asked. "I was really proud of my scene."

News broke in December last year that Disney was developing a live-action Tangled movie with The Greatest Showman and Better Man filmmaker Michael Gracey in talks to direct.

Casting was never announced.

Variety reported in April that the remake was being put on an indefinite hold after the live-action Snow White movie collapsed at the box office.

Tangled tells the tale of Rapunzel, a princess who is eventually rescued from her tower by an outlaw named Flynn Rider. The original animated film was well-received and generated $592 million (£437 million) at the global box office.

The movie also scored an Oscar nomination for the song When Will My Life Begin.