Olivia Jade Giannulli supports Jacob Elordi at Frankenstein premiere

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been spotted supporting her recent ex Jacob Elordi at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his film Frankenstein.

Giannulli was seen waiting for Elordi near the red carpet and walking into the screening with him on Monday.

The influencer wore dark sunglasses and a long white gown. Elordi carried the train of her dress up the steps as they entered the screening together, according to People magazine.

Multiple sources confirmed in early August that Giannulli and Elordi had broken up after dating on and off for three years.

"Things have been rocky between them all summer," Us Weekly reported a source confiding at the time. "Olivia moved to Paris to get away and have a fresh start for a bit. She needed a change of scenery."

Not only had the influencer recently broken up with her Saltburn actor boyfriend, she has also been planning a move to New York after spending the summer in Paris.

"I've been feeling so many different emotions," Giannulli said recently in her YouTube vlog.

Elordi was first linked to Giannulli in December 2021 when they were spotted in Los Angeles, weeks after his breakup with Kaia Gerber. Elordi and Gerber had dated for more than a year before splitting in November 2021.