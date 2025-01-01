Michael Caine set to come out of retirement for The Last Witch Hunter 2

Sir Michael Caine looks set to come out of acting retirement to star in The Last Witch Hunter 2.

The 92-year-old star is in line to return to acting by reprising his role of Dolan 36th in the follow-up to the 2015 fantasy action film, which will see Vin Diesel return as main character Kaulder.

According to Variety, a deal for Caine is yet to be finalised, but the movie icon is expected to be back on the big screen as the priest.

Lionsgate and Diesel’s production banner One Race Films are fast-tracking the movie through the development stage.

Confirming the sequel’s development, Lionsgate Motion Picture group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement: "The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favourite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade.

"That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world.

"Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry.

"I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."

The Last Witch Hunter told the story of immortal Kaulder and his allies - young witch Chloe (Rose Leslie) and priest Dolan 37th (Elijah Wood) - attempting to thwart a powerful coven, which threatens to unleash a deadly plague on New York.

Caine - who has starred in more than 180 movies over seven decades - confirmed he had retired from acting in October 2023.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today show at the time: "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now.

"I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?

"The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."