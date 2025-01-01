Miles Teller reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Miles Teller has responded to his friend Taylor Swift's recent engagement news.

The Shake It Off singer and Kansas City Chiefs player sent their fans wild when they announced that they were engaged after two years of dating via an Instagram post late last month.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who has been friends with Taylor for several years, reacted to the happy news in an interview with E! News on Sunday.

"Anytime you find the person you want to spend forever with, that's such exciting news," he said. "That's the first step of life-long companionship."

The 38-year-old also confirmed that he and his wife Keleigh Teller would double-date with Taylor and Travis.

Miles and Keleigh, who have been married since 2019, have been buddies with the pop star for years and have been photographed out and about with her on several occasions, including at the 2024 Super Bowl, where they watched the game in her suite.

In November 2021, the Tellers also starred in the music video for Taylor's song, I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), in which they played a bride and groom whose wedding is crashed by the singer.

Many celebrities have publicly congratulated Taylor on her engagement, including her best friend Selena Gomez.

Sharing the announcement, Selena wrote, "When bestie gets engaged," with a loved-up emoji.