Jerry O'Connell's phone and wallet stolen by 'yoga bandit' during exercise class

Jerry O'Connell recently had his phone and wallet stolen by a "yoga bandit" while he was in an exercise class.

The Stand By Me actor revealed to People that he left his yoga class on Friday and discovered that his phone and wallet had been stolen from his shoes.

The 51-year-old claimed that his belongings were taken by a "yoga bandit" who turned up at the Los Angeles yoga studio pretending to be late for class.

"I wear the same pair of dirty old sneakers to yoga class and before class, I took them off and slipped my wallet and phone into the dirty shoes," he explained, adding that the missing phone and wallet "made no sense" since the door to the studio was locked and there was an attendant at the front desk.

"(The attendant said) the only person who came in was late and said she'd come back for a later class," he recalled. "We check the feed and we see her... You can see her saying, 'Oh shucks, I'm late for class,' and she bends down next to my dirty shoes and pulls out my wallet and phone, and leaves."

Sharing a description, the Jerry Maguire star added, "She has pigtails, wearing yoga clothes, carrying a yoga mat and is wearing a yoga arm sleeve."

O'Connell revealed that the "slick yoga bandit" spent almost $500 (£368) at a department store and $100 (£74) at a petrol station before he cancelled his credit cards. However, he noted that the "real bummer" was losing items of sentimental value, such as a high school picture of his wife Rebecca Romijn.

"I went to the police station, and it turns out she'd gone to the yoga studio to case it a few times, and to other studios," he added.

O'Connell made light of the situation on Instagram, posting a photo showing him using a plastic Ziploc bag as his wallet.

A representative for the Los Angeles police told the publication that there is a person they suspect to be involved, but nobody is currently in custody.