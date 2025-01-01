Jennifer Lawrence seemingly reveals name of second baby

Jennifer Lawrence has seemingly revealed the name of her second child.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Cooke Maroney are parents to a three-year-old son named Cy and welcomed another baby in March.

While Jennifer and Cooke have not yet spoken about the new addition to their family, the Silver Linings Playbook star was photographed walking in New York City last week.

In some of the snaps, Jennifer is seen holding a keychain with the names Cy and Louie spelt out in colourful beads.

Representatives for the 35-year-old have not yet commented on the inadvertent announcement.

Jennifer and art gallery director Cooke married in 2019 and welcomed Cy in February 2022.

Speaking to Vogue in September 2022, the star explained that her first child was named after the post-war American painter Cy Twombly - one of her husband's favourite artists.

In the interview, she also opened up about falling in love with motherhood.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she smiled. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies."

Jennifer is currently promoting her new film, Die, My Love. The dark comedy-drama is set to open in U.S. theatres from 7 November.