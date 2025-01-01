Oscar Isaac sets second collaboration with Guillermo del Toro

Oscar Isaac and Guillermo del Toro are already planning to work together again after making Frankenstein.

The Star Wars actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker are currently on the film festival circuit promoting their Gothic horror, in which Isaac plays scientist Victor Frankenstein alongside Jacob Elordi as his monstrous creation.

During a post-screening Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival, Del Toro revealed that he and Isaac have already lined up their next collaboration, a cruel and violent film titled Fury.

"I'm writing a project to do with Oscar," he told the audience, according to a video published by Deadline. "I'm writing it right now, and it's called Fury, and essentially it's going back to (the) sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley - very cruel, very violent. Like (the 1980 comedy) My Dinner with Andre but (with) killing people after each course."

He added, "Because I'm very interested in the violence we do to each other, and we do it with our minds, we do it with our souls and we do it physically."

Del Toro, who released his version of Nightmare Alley in 2021, also divulged that he was working on a stop-motion animation based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2015 fantasy novel The Buried Giant.

"It is going to be an epic stop-motion that is not going to be for kids. It's truly exploring the capacity to act, of a stop-motion project, and fuse a world the way you would do it if it was a live-action," he shared.

Del Toro previously made a dark stop-motion animation adaptation of Pinocchio in 2022.

Frankenstein will be released on Netflix on 7 November after a limited theatrical run from 17 October.