Leonardo DiCaprio took inspiration from The Big Lebowski for One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio took inspiration from The Dude in The Big Lebowski for his character in One Battle After Another.

In Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller, the Oscar-winning actor plays a dishevelled and often stoned ex-revolutionary who must reunite with his former conspirators to rescue his daughter.

During an interview with Variety, DiCaprio revealed that he looked to Jeff Bridges' stoner The Dude, in the 1998 cult classic, for inspiration, and admitted that playing such a character meant there was no pressure to pull off the stunts perfectly.

"My character's also a dude that sits home and smokes pot all the time. So it was great to have that ease of incorporating that into the character, not having to jump and land the stunt, so to speak. It's a series of failures. I guess I took a lot of inspiration from The Dude," he said at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday night.

DiCaprio, who is now 50, noted that his character's "failures" left him feeling achy at the end of a shooting day.

"We did a lot of crazy stuff in this movie. But you know, that's the difference of what Paul does. It's different than everything else," he explained. "He wants to see the dude fall... I fell, dude."

When asked if he took the method acting approach and smoked marijuana for real to get into character, the Titanic insisted that he did not, adding, "Can't do it. Can't perform."

Despite working in film since he was a teenager, the Hollywood star also confessed that he always feels nervous before the cameras roll on a project for the first time.

"I always get nervous (on the) first day," DiCaprio shared. "But by lunch, I've kind of locked it in, because, you know, you're (shooting) on film, you don't have time to be nervous."

One Battle After Another, also starring Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, and Sean Penn, will be released in cinemas on 26 September.