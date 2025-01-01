Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet marries Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer have tied the knot.

The Emmy-winning actor has announced that he has married his longtime partner, paediatric nurse Lindsay.

Eric shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, which also happens to be his birthday, posting a series of photos from their wedding day.

"It's my birthday and guess what I got," the 54-year-old captioned the images, which showed him in a fitted navy-blue suit and light-blue tie, and Lindsay in a white satin gown with a crystal belt.

Over one photo of him holding hands with his bride, Eric wrote, "I got married!"

According to the photos, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their home in Kansas City, Kansas.

A number of stars took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds, including Eric's Modern Family husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who wrote, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!"

Actress Octavia Spencer commented, "Congratulations! So happy for you both," while singer Michael Bublé shared a string of red heart emojis.

Eric and Lindsay began dating in 2016 after meeting at the annual Big Slick charity event in Kansas City. They made their relationship public the following year and announced their engagement in August 2021.