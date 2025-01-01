Teri Hatcher launches Desperate Housewives rewatch podcast

Teri Hatcher is launching a Desperate Housewives rewatch podcast.

The actress, who played Susan Mayer in the TV drama between 2004 and 2012, is taking a trip down memory lane - or Wisteria Lane - on Desperately Devoted.

Hatcher, 60, co-hosts the podcast with her co-star Andrea Bowen, who played her on-screen daughter Julie, and her real-life daughter, Emerson Tenney, who has never watched the show before.

"I really am giddy with joy that I get to do this with my real daughter and my on-screen daughter," Hatcher told People. "The fact that I've known (Andrea) since she was 13 and was at her wedding in Barcelona last year, that's just amazing to me and feels like part of a life well spent."

The 60-year-old added that ageing has given her a new sense of "gratitude and forgiveness" about her most popular projects, such as Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

"Generations of families will come up to me and be like, 'I watched this as a kid, and then I showed this to my kids,'" she continued. "To know that someday I'll be dead and gone and that this was a little part of people's happiness, that makes me feel really good."

As well as rewatching episodes, the trio will also branch off to discuss relevant themes such as relationships, cooking, Y2K fashion and parenting.

With Emerson, 27, watching the show with a fresh set of eyes, she is able to judge whether the drama still holds up today.

Hatcher, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Susan, added that rewatching the show made her feel proud of how bold and ahead of its time it was.

"The first two minutes of this pilot, I was mind-blown. I couldn't believe that I was even in it," she praised.

Desperately Devoted launches on Tuesday.