Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert among presenters for 2025 Emmy Awards

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the high-profile names confirmed to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced that the Euphoria star and late-night talk show host would be joined by a host of A-list stars, including Tina Fey, Jude Law, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, and Mariska Hargitay.

Also set to appear as presenters are Sweeney's Euphoria co-stars Colman Domingo and Eric Dane, The Studio actors Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn, Paradise co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, and The White Lotus's Walton Goggins and Parker Posey.

Other presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, Tony Goldwyn, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Phylicia Rashad, Anna Sawai, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Williams, among others.

The line-up even features two television mother-daughter duos: Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, alongside Gilmore Girls actresses Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The announcement follows the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where HBO Max's The Penguin and Apple TV+'s The Studio emerged as early frontrunners.

Across the two nights of awards, The Studio currently leads with nine wins, followed closely by The Penguin with eight.

NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special picked up seven, while Severance claimed six. Andor, Arcane, Love, Death + Robots and The Traitors each secured four.