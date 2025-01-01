Kelley Wolf leaves rehab two days after checking in

Kelley Wolf has left rehab just two days after checking in.

The estranged wife of Scott Wolf confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing that she is now staying at a hotel.

The Real World Homecoming star had entered treatment over the weekend as a result of her being charged with harassment via electronic communication and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

She spent two days at the Summit County Jail in Park City, Utah, before being released under the conditions that she would "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behaviour, psychological, or psychiatric treatment", according to documents obtained by People magazine.

Kelley was also barred from contacting her Party of Five actor ex and their three kids.

She pledged to check herself into rehab and "be there for a month".

"I'm looking forward to it," she said. "My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself."

The life coach was also ordered not to consume "any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner" or to reach out to witnesses involved in the case.

Scott and Kelley got married in 2004, and Scott filed for divorce in June.

The Everwood star and Kelley have since been entangled in a nasty separation battle.