NEWS James McAvoy punched by stranger at Toronto bar





James McAvoy was reportedly attacked by a stranger at a bar in Toronto, Canada earlier this week.



On Saturday, the Scottish actor unveiled his directorial debut, California Schemin', at the Toronto International Film Festival.



But according to editors at People, McAvoy's time in the city didn't go entirely smoothly, as he was allegedly hit by a man while having a "quiet night" out with some friends at Charlotte's Room on Monday night.



"James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out," a source told the outlet. "James's back was to him and the man just punched him."



McAvoy reportedly attempted to "de-escalate" the situation while staff members quickly intervened.



Despite the drama, an insider claimed the X-Men star "laughed off the incident" and stayed at the bar.



Representatives for McAvoy, 46, have not yet commented on the report.



California Schemin' tells the true story of Silibil N' Brains, a Scottish rap duo who posed as Americans in an attempt to be taken seriously in the music industry.



The film, which stars Samuel Bottomley and Séamus McLean Ross, does not yet have an official release date.

