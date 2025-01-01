Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk regret not blending families sooner after wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk regret not blending their families together sooner after they got married.

During a joint appearance on the Goop podcast, The Talented Mr. Ripley actress and Glee co-creator reflected on their decision not to live together for a year after they got married in 2018.

They decided to live separately for a year for the sake of their children, whom they share with their previous spouses, but they're not sure if it was the correct choice.

"Would you have done the same thing this time? Again?" Falchuk asked his wife, who replied, "I don't think so. I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing."

She explained, "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing. What do you think?"

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin, while Falchuk shares daughter Isabella, 21, and son Brody, 18, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

The TV producer agreed and added that their decision gave their children "too much power", which the kids were not comfortable with.

"I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, 'Okay, this is not something that is solid,'" he shared.