Sterling K. Brown postponing surgery to attend Emmy Awards

Sterling K. Brown has revealed that he will undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon after he attends the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The This Is Us star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his work on Paradise, revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he recently tore his Achilles tendon while doing something "athletic".

"Ya boy just tore his Achilles tendon...(I) took a step and it felt like somebody stomped on the back of my heel," he recalled. "The injuries where nobody touches you are usually, probably the most serious ones."

He continued, "So, (I) gotta have surgery... Gonna do it after the Emmys so I can motivate myself and go and try to celebrate with my cast and the producers of Paradise because we got recognised and it'll be nice to be out there."

Since tearing the tendon, which connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, the 49-year-old has been resting in bed, watching sports and reading.

"I'm doing everything to keep my spirits up because it's a journey and you've got to keep positivity coming your way and generating positivity for yourself," he added.

Once he undergoes surgery post-Emmys, Brown will be lying low and going "off the grid" for a while because the "recovery can take a little bit of time".

The Black Panther star's post comes shortly after he was named as one of the awards presenters for this year's ceremony. It is unclear if he will still present, given his injury.

Paradise is nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and performance nods for Brown and his co-stars James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 September at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.