Rosie O'Donnell recalls 'painful' end of friendship with Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O'Donnell has described her fallout with Ellen DeGeneres as one of the "most painful" events of her life.

During an interview on Larry King Live in 2004, the comedy star famously announced that she was no longer friends with The Rosie O'Donnell Show host.

In a recent episode of the No Filter podcast, Rosie reflected on how she was heartbroken by the news.

"That was like one of the most painful things that ever happened to me in show business in my life," she said. "I couldn't believe it... I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years."

Rosie went on to note that she was supportive of Ellen when she came out as gay in 1997.

"She was, all of a sudden, in the position I was in... and instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite. I would have apologised," the 63-year-old continued. "But I think in her mind, she thinks I keep rehashing it for pleasure. I don't rehash it for pleasure. I rehash it because our careers have taken sort of parallel, interwoven paths."

In June 2023, Rosie revealed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter that Ellen had recently reached out to her but there was still a "weirdness" in their relationship.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host has not yet responded to the comments.

But after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to revoke Rosie's citizenship after she criticised his administration in July, Ellen reshared the post via Instagram and wrote, "Good for you @rosie."