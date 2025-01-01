Channing Tatum regrets turning down Guillermo del Toro's Beauty and the Beast

Channing Tatum has called turning down Guillermo del Toro's version of Beauty and the Beast "one of the biggest mistakes" of his career.

The Magic Mike star was approached by The Shape of Water filmmaker about a starring role in his take on the well-known French fairy tale, but he turned it down because the script needed work and his 12-year-old daughter Everly had just been born.

"One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do Beauty and the Beast, his version of the Beast," Tatum recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair. "And I'd just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn't totally there yet.

"I was just in a place in my head that I was like, 'I don't think I can do this right now.' It was the biggest mistake, because I'm the biggest Guillermo fan ever. And I think Guillermo doing Beauty and the Beast would've been the sickest movie ever."

Tatum did not name the film that was "absolutely killing" him; however, Everly was born in London while he was shooting the 2015 flop Jupiter Ascending.

Luckily for the Step Up star, Del Toro never made his interpretation of Beauty and the Beast. He hopes that they will work together one day.

"He's got a billion other things that he wants to do," Tatum added. "He's such a creator. I'll probably never forgive myself on that one, but I hope we get to work together one day."

The Oscar-winning director is currently on the film festival circuit with his Gothic horror Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi. His upcoming projects include a violent thriller starring Isaac and a stop-motion animation titled The Buried Giant.