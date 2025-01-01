Olivia Colman reveals onscreen role was cut from The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Olivia Colman has revealed her small onscreen role was cut from the 2021 film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting her comedy The Roses, which marks the first time she has starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch after more than a decade of friendship.

However, they revealed on the Dish podcast on Wednesday that they had actually acted onscreen together before, but her scenes were cut from the film.

"We did a tiny bit in..." Cumberbatch began, to which Colman interjected, "Louis Wain... But I got cut."

However, The Favourite star insisted she had no hard feelings about being dropped from the biographical comedy-drama.

"It's the best thing to be cut because then you get paid and no one can say you were s**t in it. It's great," she quipped, and Cumberbatch added, "She was brilliant too."

In the film, Cumberbatch plays the eccentric painter Louis Wain, who was famous for his drawings of cats. While her on-screen role was dropped from the final cut, she remained involved as The Narrator.

The White Lotus star Will Sharpe, who directed the film, hinted at what Colman's role might have been when he discussed the identity of The Narrator in a 2021 interview.

"This is almost a secret for myself, but I sometimes like to think that the narrator is a cat," he told Digital Spy. "It's a cat from somewhere in history who's looking back on the story. But we decided in the end that you didn't need to know that for it to work."

Sharpe added that he wanted his Flowers and Landscapers star to narrate his film because he knew she could bring "wry, humour, ironic detachment, but also to bring the tenderness and the warmth when that was necessary too".

Colman and Cumberbatch's new film, The Roses, is now showing in cinemas.