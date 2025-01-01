Glen Powell credits Chris Pratt for paving the way for men in Hollywood to embrace being 'silly'

Glen Powell has credited Chris Pratt for paving the way for men in Hollywood to embrace being "silly".

The Twisters star has praised Chris for breaking away from the traditional image of the brooding leading man.

In a new interview with GQ, Glen said Chris' portrayal of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films helped open the door for lighter, more playful performances.

"I remember when Chris Pratt broke out in Guardians of the Galaxy," the Anyone But You actor said. "There's no doubt it really helped - not being brooding or dark."

He continued, "Like, I'm not Christian Bale. Christian Bale has a gravitas and a weight, and (Robert) Pattinson had his thing."

Glen went on to explain that he feels "most at home" in roles that lean towards humour.

"And when Pratt kind of appeared on the scene where he was doing things that were a little more silly and buoyant, that's where I feel most at home," he told the publication. "And that's where I feel like I had a gear that is a necessary flavour in terms of Hollywood, and not a gear that a lot of guys can play."

The 36-year-old star also noted that his age might have had something to do with his recent rise to fame, saying, "The guys that I admired, they usually didn't break until they were later in the game."