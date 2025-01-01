Selena Gomez reveals why she doesn't try to bury her Disney Channel roots

Selena Gomez has explained why she embraces her Disney Channel beginnings instead of distancing herself from them.

The actress and singer shot to fame in 2007 when she landed the role of Alex Russo in the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

Since then, she has appeared in films such as Spring Breakers and Emilia Pérez, as well as the critically acclaimed TV series Only Murders in the Building, and released seven studio albums.

In a new interview with Allure, Selena reflected on the significance of her time at Disney.

"I was in these crucial years of my brain developing," she said of her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. "And all of those people that are on the show with us have grown and evolved, and I want them to be in my life."

Referencing her guest appearances on the show's reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, she added, "I think that's why I always go back."

The 33-year-old went on to describe the original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, as "home".

"I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show," she said. "It's a home. It's safe."

Selena also revealed that her 12-year-old sister Gracie enjoys watching the reboot.

"My sister just gets a kick out of it, so half the reason I'm doing it is for her," the actress told the publication.

Season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on Disney Channel with two episodes on Friday.