Influencer and podcaster Charlie Kirk shot dead at rally

Popular US influencer Charlie Kirk has died after being shot while speaking at a university campus in Utah.

US President Donald Trump confirmed his death in a post on social media.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Video circulating on social media shows Kirk addressing a crowd when he appears to be shot in the upper body.

Shortly after the shooting, the university announced on X that a suspect was in custody, but that person was later released.

Another university spokesperson said the suspect had fired from a building almost 200 metres away, according to the Times.

"Today at about 12:10, a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk," the university said in the X post.

"He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police are investigating."

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were on their way to the scene.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," he said on X.

"Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.

Kirk was the founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA.

He had millions of followers on social media and a top-rated political podcast.