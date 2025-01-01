Co-creator Linda Shuyler drops legal action against Degrassi: Whatever It Takes

A legal dispute over the world premiere of an investigative documentary about the popular Degrassi teen TV series has been solved.

The resolution allows the film's launch at the Toronto Film Festival to go ahead.

Linda Schuyler, co-creator of the hit show, had filed a notice of action in the Ontario Superior Court alleging the documentary, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, contained "defamatory statements and innuendo".

That included assertions that some of the show's child actors were only paid $50 (£37) a day.

But by Wednesday, Schuyler and the producers of the documentary had settled their creative differences.

Schuyler, in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, said of the agreement: "From the beginning, it was important to me, and to the whole Degrassi team, to do what we could to set our young performers up for success. The cast was paid much more than $50 a day.

"We also created and contributed on their behalf to a retirement fund and a scholarship foundation that provided them with opportunities for counselling and supported them into the future."

Drake and other stars from the Canadian teen drama, including Amanda Stepto and Jordan Todosey, reunited for the documentary that looks back at the show's legacy.