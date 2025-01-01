Chris Pratt and other stars react to shooting of Charlie Kirk

Chris Pratt, Meghan McCain and more celebs are speaking out about Charlie Kirk's shocking death.

The conservative commentator died after he was shot while on stage during a stop at Utah Valley University, kicking off his American Comeback Tour.

He was 31 years old.

Pratt posted on X, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God's grace. God help us."

Former The View host Meghan McCain shared a fiery response and said Kirk's shooting was not going to stop conservatives from speaking out.

"Rest in peace Charlie Kirk. The mark you have made on the world will forever be a blessing and memory, she wrote on X. "We pray for your eternal rest with our Lord. May God bless your family always and be with your children and wife."

Kirk was a father to a daughter, three, and a one-year-old son.

Former race driver Danica Patrick noted that the country is in a mental health crisis, in a message posted on her Instagram Stories.

"What is wrong with people? We have an epidemic of mental illness. Praying so much for his family and everyone who knows him and loves him."

Jake Paul also mentioned mental health, writing on X, "Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it. What a mentally sick time we are living through. We need God more than ever. Praying for Charlie's family and praying for these evil people to heal."

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan called the shooting "appalling".

"An appalling assault on free speech and democracy," he wrote on X. "Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting and heartbreaking. RIP Charlie."