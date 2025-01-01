James Gunn teases Superman 2 plot and confirms filming start date

James Gunn is set to start filming Man of Tomorrow in April 2026.

The writer and director has given a major update on his Superman sequel, and revealed he's finished writing the follow-up "for the most part" while reflecting on the creative process for Peacemaker.

He told The Howard Stern Show: "That was at the beginning when I took on DC and I promised myself I’m slowing down at least a tiny bit. "Although I am creating the Superman sequel that we’re starting to shoot in April or so. … I’m done writing that for the most part.”

The DCU studio head also offered a hint of what fans can expect, with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor taking center stage alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman.

He said: “It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat.

“And it’s more complicated than that. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly.”

The movie is set to hit the big screen on July 9, 2027.

Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav announced in August that Gunn would return to write and direct the sequel.

The first instalment, released in summer 2025, took more than $611 million worldwide, making it the year’s highest-grossing superhero release.

The DC release schedule remains tightly packed.

Before Man of Tomorrow, the studio will release Supergirl in 2026, directed by Craig Gillespie, with a script from Ana Mogueira and Milly Alcock in the title role.

That year will also see Clayface, a body-horror take on the classic villain, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan, alongside Hossein Amini.

Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie are set to star in the project.

The Superman sequel will also precede The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves, which is currently scheduled for release on 1 October 2027.

The big-screen Superman franchise began with Christopher Reeve’s iconic portrayal of the hero in Superman, released in 1978, which was such a global box office success it spawned three sequels.

Since then, the character has been seen in a string of reboots, television series, and DC’s cinematic universe.